CCPA Compliance

ALTCHA is fully CCPA compliant.

ALTCHA is a self-hosted, privacy-first solution designed to simplify compliance with the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Unlike third-party services, it operates entirely within your infrastructure, eliminating external data processing, tracking, or cookies—keeping consumer data under your control.

CCPA Compliance

1. No Cookies or Tracking

ALTCHA does not use:

Cookies nor Persistent Identifiers – No tracking for cross-context behavioral advertising.

– No tracking for cross-context behavioral advertising. Personal Data Collection – Verification logs are anonymized, with no ties to individual consumers.

For more technical details on how Sentinel respects and protects user privacy, please see the Privacy Protection documentation.

2. Fully Self-Hosted

All data processing occurs on your servers —no reliance on external vendors.

—no reliance on external vendors. No third-party data sharing—ensuring compliance with CCPA’s “Do Not Sell/Share” requirements.

3. No Personal Information Storage

Verifies interactions without collecting names, IPs, or other identifiers linked to consumers.

names, IPs, or other identifiers linked to consumers. IP addresses and metadata are anonymized or discarded, avoiding classification as “personal information” under CCPA.

4. No Subprocessors or Data Sales

Zero third-party dependencies—eliminating CCPA obligations for vendor disclosures or data sale restrictions.

CCPA Compliance Checklist

While ALTCHA is compliant by design, ensure your implementation aligns with CCPA best practices:

No Opt-Out Requirements – Zero tracking or data sales = no “Do Not Sell/Share My Personal Information” obligations.

– Zero tracking or data sales = no “Do Not Sell/Share My Personal Information” obligations. Data Minimization – Collects no identifiable consumer data by default.

– Collects no identifiable consumer data by default. No Consumer Rights Requests – No stored personal information = no deletion or access requests under CCPA §1798.100+.

– No stored personal information = no deletion or access requests under CCPA §1798.100+. Jurisdictional Control – Self-hosting keeps data within your infrastructure, avoiding cross-border transfer risks.

Why It Matters

CCPA compliance is effortless with ALTCHA:

Self-hosted = Full ownership of consumer data.

= Full ownership of consumer data. No tracking or profiling = No “sale/sharing” disclosures or opt-out mechanisms.

= No “sale/sharing” disclosures or opt-out mechanisms. No cookies or identifiers = Simplified compliance with CCPA’s privacy requirements.

By design, ALTCHA reduces legal overhead while protecting consumer privacy.

ALTCHA is designed to support CCPA-compliant implementations, but final responsibility for regulatory compliance lies with you, the data controller. Ensure your deployment does not introduce additional data processing or storage beyond what ALTCHA provides.