ALTCHA for WordPress Plugin — Support Policy
This Support Policy (“Policy”) describes the support services provided by the Licensor to Licensees of the ALTCHA for WordPress Plugin (“Software”) who have an active subscription. This Policy is incorporated by reference into the End User License Agreement (EULA) and may be updated at the Licensor’s discretion. Continued use of support services after changes constitutes acceptance of the revised Policy.
1. SCOPE OF SUPPORT
Support services under this Policy include:
- Assistance with installation and configuration of the WordPress Plugin
- Guidance on usage and best practices
- Troubleshooting errors or unexpected behavior
- Providing bug fixes and security patches
Support does not include:
- Custom feature development or modifications
- On-site or remote server access
- Support for non-official or modified versions of the Plugin
- Assistance with unrelated WordPress plugins or hosting configuration
2. SUPPORT PLAN
Support is available under a single Support Plan.
|Feature
|Support Plan
|Response Time SLA
|Within 48 hours
|Average Resolution Time
|Within 3 business days
|Security Patches
|Included
|Bug Fixes
|Included
|Communication Channels
|Email only
|Supported Languages
|English
3. CONTACTING SUPPORT
- Email:
To ensure a faster resolution, please include:
- A clear description of the issue
- Steps to reproduce
- Screenshots or error logs (if applicable)
- The Plugin version and WordPress version in use
- Details about the hosting environment
4. RESPONSE AND RESOLUTION TIMES
|Severity Level
|Description
|Target Response Time
|Target Resolution Time
|Critical
|Plugin causes site malfunction or fatal error
|Within 24 hours
|Within 1–2 days
|High
|Major feature not working as expected
|Within 48 hours
|Within 3 days
|Normal
|Minor bugs, questions, configuration help
|Within 3 days
|Within 5 days
|Low
|Cosmetic or informational requests
|Best-effort
|Best-effort
5. CUSTOMER RESPONSIBILITIES
To receive support, the Licensee must:
- Maintain an active license
- Use the Software in accordance with the EULA and Documentation
- Provide accurate and detailed information when submitting tickets
- Apply provided patches or updates promptly
6. MODIFICATIONS TO THIS POLICY
The Licensor may modify this Support Policy at any time. Updates will be published on the official website. Substantial changes will take effect at least thirty (30) days after publication unless otherwise required by law.
7. TERMINATION OF SUPPORT
Support services may be terminated:
- Automatically when the subscription expires or payment fails
- If the Licensee violates the EULA or this Policy
- If the Licensee uses an unlicensed or modified version of the Software
For more information, visit https://altcha.org or contact support via email.
Updated October 7, 2025.