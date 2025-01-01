Migrating From WordPress Plugin V1

If you’re currently using the older ALTCHA WordPress Plugin V1, it’s highly recommended to upgrade to Version 2.

The new release offers stronger protection, better performance, and an improved user experience — all built to defend your site against spam, abuse, and automated attacks.

Why Upgrade

Stronger protection — powered by the new Request Interceptor that no longer relies on fragile hooks or filters

Completely invisible — no widget placement or setup required

Analytics dashboard — track and review all verification requests in detail

Advanced firewall — block requests by IP, country, or user agent

Under Attack Mode — keeps your site fast and responsive, even during heavy traffic or attack attempts

Learn more about all features and improvements.

Migration Guide

Before installing Version 2, we recommend to remove any ALTCHA widget fields from your existing forms (e.g., Elementor Pro, Formidable, Gravity Forms) and delete any ALTCHA shortcodes added manually.

Version 2 no longer requires adding a widget to each form. It uses the Request Interceptor to automatically protect all forms across your website — fully compatible with every form plugin.

If you prefer to continue displaying the visible widget, you can — Version 2 still supports the embedded widget and shortcode functionality.

See tested integrations and widget support.

How to Install Version 2

The new version is not distributed via the official WordPress Plugin Directory.

To upgrade:

Deactivate and delete the old plugin (V1). Download Version 2. Follow the step-by-step guide to install it manually.

Once installed, your site will automatically benefit from the new protection system and dashboard.

Migrating takes just a few minutes — and once done, you’ll have a faster, safer, and fully automated spam protection setup.