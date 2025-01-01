Install WordPress Plugin

The latest version of the plugin is no longer distributed via the WordPress Plugin Directory. Instead, it must be installed manually as described below.

The plugin protects your website immediately after activation, with no additional configuration required.

We recommend testing your website and forms before going live in production.

The plugin is fully compatible with WordPress versions up to 6.9.

Installation Process

Installing the plugin is simple and requires just a few steps:

1. Download the .zip file

Download the latest version of the ALTCHA WordPress plugin as a .zip archive:

You can also find downloadable archives in the plugin’s GitHub repository:

https://github.com/altcha-org/altcha-wordpress-next

For changelog, visit releases.

2. Upload to your WordPress site

From the WordPress Admin Dashboard:

Go to Plugins Click Add Plugin (top-left corner) Select Upload Plugin and choose the .zip file you downloaded

Alternatively, you can extract the plugin folder and upload it directly to your server under /wp-content/plugins/ .

3. Activate the Plugin

Once uploaded, activate the plugin:

Go to Plugins Find ALTCHA: Anti Spam Protection Click Activate

After activation, a new ALTCHA menu item will appear in your WordPress Admin sidebar. Use it to access the dashboard and configure plugin settings.

Once installed, the plugin can be updated automatically through the standard WordPress auto-update feature.

Next Steps