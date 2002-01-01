 Saltearse al contenido
Secure Form Submissions

When securing forms using ALTCHA, you have two main options:

  1. Standard ALTCHA Integration: Use the ALTCHA widget with a custom form handler on your server.
  2. Sentinel Built-in Form Handler: Let ALTCHA Sentinel handle the form submissions directly — ideal for static websites or apps.

This guide focuses on the latter: using Sentinel’s built-in form handling to securely collect and manage form data without needing your own backend.

Features

  • Adaptive CAPTCHA: Intelligent protection that blocks bots while offering a seamless experience for real users.
  • Rate Limiting: Prevents abuse by limiting submission attempts per device or IP address.
  • File Upload Support: Allows file uploads to Sentinel servers, Amazon S3, or Azure Storage.
  • Email Notifications: Get notified via email whenever a new form submission is received.
  • Proxy & Webhooks: Forward submissions to your backend or notify third-party services in real-time.
  • Spam Folder: All submissions are reviewed; those flagged as spam are moved to the spam folder for manual review.

Integration Steps

Follow these steps to secure your form using Sentinel’s built-in handler:

  1. Create a New Form in ALTCHA Sentinel.
  2. Integrate the ALTCHA Widget into your form.
  3. Set the Form action Attribute to Sentinel’s submission URL.

Step 1: Create a New Form

  1. Log in to the ALTCHA Sentinel App.
  2. Navigate to the Forms section.
  3. Click Create Form.
  4. Give the form a name (e.g., “Contact Form”). You can leave other settings at their defaults.

Step 2: Configure the Form Submission URL

After creating the form, Sentinel will assign it a unique submission endpoint such as /v1/submit/....

To use this endpoint:

  1. Copy the full submission URL.
  2. Update your HTML form’s action attribute to point to this URL:
<form method="post" action="https://sentinel.example.com/v1/submit/...">
  ...
</form>