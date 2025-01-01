Esta página aún no está disponible en tu idioma.
Email Spam Filter
The Email Spam Filter provides real-time spam and phishing protection for applications and services that process inbound emails. It automatically parses, authenticates, and classifies EML-format emails, detecting spam, malicious content, and phishing attempts. ALTCHA Sentinel combines content analysis, natural language processing, and signature verification (ARC, DKIM, SPF) to deliver fast and reliable results — without requiring ongoing training.
This system works quietly in the background, handling high volumes of email while maintaining rapid classification times (~15 ms per 20 KB email). Unlike traditional spam filters that rely on static rules or blacklists, Sentinel is designed to be zero-configuration and low-maintenance, making it ideal for modern SaaS, helpdesk, and web applications.
Features
Intelligent Email Analysis
- Content & Language Analysis: Inspects email content, structure, and phrasing to detect spammy or malicious patterns.
- Signature Verification: Confirms sender authenticity using ARC, DKIM, and SPF records.
- Attachment Handling: Safely extracts attachments and optionally uploads them to S3 or Azure Blob for further inspection.
- Rapid Classification: Processes typical 20 KB emails in ~15 milliseconds for high-volume services.
Seamless Integration
- Parse EML to JSON via API: Submit emails through the HTTP API and receive structured content and classification results.
- Metadata Support: Including sender address and other headers improves detection accuracy.
- Automatic Risk Assessment: Applies pre-configured rules to decide whether to deliver, flag, or quarantine messages.
Extensible & API-Friendly
- Similarity Matching (Optional): Submit user-reported spam to improve detection of evolving patterns.
- Programmatic Access: Integrate email classification into custom workflows, forms, or SaaS platforms.
Alternatives
ALTCHA Sentinel’s Email Spam Filter focuses on automated spam and phishing protection for services that handle user-submitted emails. Similar solutions exist, but Sentinel emphasizes high-speed processing, low maintenance, and out-of-the-box effectiveness:
- SpamAssassin: Rule-based spam filtering with a long history of email analysis.
- RSPAMD: Modern open-source spam filtering system.
Integration Steps
Integrating the Email Spam Filter into your service:
- Install Sentinel
- Follow the Email Spam Filter how-to guide
- Submit incoming emails via the EML API for parsing and classification
- Optionally, leverage Similarity Matching to continuously improve detection accuracy