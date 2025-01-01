Esta página aún no está disponible en tu idioma.
SaaS vs. Sentinel
ALTCHA SaaS services hosted at eu.altcha.org/app and us.altcha.org/app will remain operational. However, users are encouraged to migrate to Sentinel, our new flagship product.
Sentinel offers several key advantages:
- Enhanced data privacy and security through self-hosting
- No limits on domains, verifications, or requests
- Support for Adaptive Captcha
- An upgraded Classifier replacing the legacy SpamFilter
Self-Hosting
We understand that self-hosting can be technically demanding. That’s why ALTCHA Sentinel includes embedded components, such as a preconfigured database, to simplify deployment—while maintaining strong security standards out of the box.
Thanks to our deployment scripts, you can get Sentinel up and running securely within minutes:
- Azure App Services (Recommended)
- AWS ECS
- Kubernetes