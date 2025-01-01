Kubernetes Deployment

Kubernetes provides enterprise-grade container orchestration for hybrid, cloud, or on-premises deployments.

Benefits

Complete infrastructure control and customization

Flexible scaling and high availability

Production-ready deployment architecture

Support for multiple environments (cloud, hybrid, on-prem)

Requirements

Operational Kubernetes cluster (installation guide)

Helm package manager (installation guide)

kubectl configured to access your cluster

Replicas

Multi-replica (multi-instance) deployments are available only with Professional and Enterprise licenses. The Trial license supports up to 3 instances for testing purposes. For all other license plans, ensure that only a single replica is running.

Helm Chart Installation

Official Helm charts are hosted in our GitHub repository:

https://github.com/altcha-org/helm-charts

Basic Installation

Add the Helm repository:

Terminal window helm repo add altcha-org https://altcha-org.github.io/helm-charts

Update your local chart cache:

Terminal window helm repo update

Install the chart with default settings:

Terminal window helm install altcha-sentinel altcha-org/sentinel

Accessing Endpoints

After installation, access the service using:

Terminal window kubectl get svc altcha-sentinel

Default endpoints:

Web Interface: http://<service-ip>:8080

API: http://<service-ip>:8080/v1

API Documentation: http://<service-ip>:8080/v1/docs

Default credentials:

Username: root

Password: root

For production environments, configure:

Ingress controller for external access TLS certificates for HTTPS Custom domain names

Customized Installation

Common configuration options:

Terminal window helm install altcha-sentinel altcha-org/sentinel \ --namespace sentinel \ --create-namespace \ --set image.tag= " 1.0.0 " \ --set service.type=LoadBalancer \ --set ingress.enabled= true \ --set ingress.hosts[0].host=sentinel.yourdomain.com \ --set persistence.enabled= true \ --set persistence.size= " 20Gi "

Key configuration parameters:

service.type : ClusterIP, NodePort, or LoadBalancer

: ClusterIP, NodePort, or LoadBalancer ingress.enabled : Configure external access via Ingress

: Configure external access via Ingress image.tag : Specific version tag (recommended for production)

: Specific version tag (recommended for production) persistence.size : Storage allocation for persistent data

: Storage allocation for persistent data resources.requests/limits : CPU/memory resource allocation

For complete configuration options, see the chart documentation.

ENV Variables

To configure environment variables, you can either pass them directly in the helm install command or define them in a values.yaml file.

Via CLI parameters:

Terminal window helm install altcha-sentinel altcha-org/sentinel \ --set env[0].name=LOG_LEVEL \ --set env[0].value=debug

Using a values.yaml file:

env : - name : LOG_LEVEL value : " debug "

Terminal window helm install altcha-sentinel altcha-org/sentinel -f values.yaml

Upgrading Sentinel

Upgrading Sentinel in a Kubernetes environment is simple using Helm. You can upgrade to a new version by updating the Helm release with the desired image tag.

Step-by-Step Upgrade

Verify the Latest Version

Check the latest releases or Helm Chart repository for the latest available version tag (e.g., v1.2.3 ).

Upgrade the Release

Run the following command to upgrade Sentinel:

Terminal window helm upgrade altcha-sentinel altcha-org/sentinel \ --set image.tag= " 1.2.3 "

If you’ve installed it with additional options or a custom namespace, repeat them in the upgrade command:

Terminal window helm upgrade altcha-sentinel altcha-org/sentinel \ --namespace sentinel \ --set image.tag= " 1.2.3 " \ --reuse-values

The --reuse-values flag ensures that all your previous configuration remains intact, updating only the image version.

Monitor the Upgrade

Check the rollout status to confirm that the upgrade completes successfully:

Terminal window kubectl rollout status deployment/altcha-sentinel -n sentinel

Optional: Roll Back to Previous Version

To revert to a previous version:

Terminal window helm rollback altcha-sentinel <revision-number> --namespace sentinel

To list revision numbers:

Terminal window helm history altcha-sentinel --namespace sentinel

Notes

Always use a specific version tag for upgrades—avoid latest in production.

in production. The upgrade will cause a rolling restart of pods with no expected downtime (assuming readiness probes are passing).

If using persistence, data will be retained across upgrades.

Next Steps