Docker Deployment
This guide covers basic local deployment using Docker. This method is not recommended for production - use it only for testing and evaluation. For production deployments, consider:
Prerequisites
- Docker installed
Running the Container
1. Create Persistent Volume
2. Start the Container
3. Access the Application
Default credentials:
- Username:
root
- Password:
root
Access endpoints:
- Web Interface: http://localhost:8080
- API: http://localhost:8080/v1
- API Documentation: http://localhost:8080/v1/docs
Environment Configuration
The server automatically generates a default
.env file (stored in
/data) containing cryptographically secure random secrets.
While no custom configuration is required, you can:
- Modify the generated
.envfile
- Pass environment variables directly to the container
- Mount a custom
.envfile
For complete environment variable documentation, see:
ENV Variables Reference
Docker Compose
For a secure, production-ready deployment, follow the Docker Compose guide.