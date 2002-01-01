AI Security Rules

AI-driven Security Rules allow you to process input data using AI agents (LLMs), leveraging their advanced natural language understanding capabilities to determine whether a request should be allowed.

Note This feature is in Beta. Configuration and behavior may change in the future.

Setup

How It Works

When AI Security Rules are evaluated, the configured AI provider (e.g., a language model) processes the input data and context (such as IP address, location, device type, etc.) and returns a true or false result indicating whether the requester is allowed to proceed.

The prompt defines what the AI should evaluate. Keep the following in mind when writing prompts:

AI Security Rules are only triggered on POST requests (e.g., POST /v1/verify , POST /v1/classifier ).

requests (e.g., , ). The AI must always return a boolean: true (allow) or false (deny).

(allow) or (deny). The body contains the submitted POST data and is accessible in the prompt.

contains the submitted POST data and is accessible in the prompt. The context contains additional information about the user (see below).

Configuring AI Rules

In your Security Group, switch to the Advanced view. Choose the Set rule type. Under Set, select AI Prompt and enter your desired prompt text.

Alternatively, you can define the rule using the JSON editor:

[ { "action" : " set " , "set" : [ { "field" : " ai " , "value" : " Allow if the field 'message' contains meaningful text. " } ] } ]

Example Prompts

Allow only if the answer in the field xyz is correct.

Deny if countryCode is not in Europe.

Context

The context object provides additional metadata about the requester, which is available to the AI during evaluation. It can include built-in properties as well as custom attributes.

You can set the context using either URL-style parameters or JSON format:

[ { "action" : " set " , "set" : [ { "field" : " context " , "value" : " attribute1=value&attribute2=123 " } ] } ]

Examples:

attribute1=value&attribute2=123

{"attribute1": "value", "attribute2": 123}

If multiple set context rules are applied, their values are merged. In case of duplicate keys, the most recent value will overwrite the previous one.

Context Override

Context override allows dynamic configuration of security prompts using a single verification page. You can override the context by passing a context parameter in the URL:

?context={ENCRYPTED_CONTEXT_DATA}

For more details, see the Context Override guide.

Built-in Context Fields

These are always available:

browser : Browser name (e.g., Chrome, Firefox).

: Browser name (e.g., Chrome, Firefox). countryCode : ISO country code based on the IP address or time-zone.

: ISO country code based on the IP address or time-zone. device : Device type (e.g., desktop, mobile, tablet, smartTV, wearable, bot).

: Device type (e.g., desktop, mobile, tablet, smartTV, wearable, bot). penalty : Assigned penalty score (0–10), if applicable.

Use Cases & Examples

Security Questions

Simple human-verification challenges:

Name an animal that lives in the ocean.

Name a color in a rainbow.

What color is a banana?

These questions are easy for humans but hard for bots to answer correctly.

[ { "action" : " set " , "set" : [ { "field" : " context " , "value" : " security_question=Name an animal that lives in the ocean. " }, { "field" : " ai " , "value" : " Allow only if the field 'security_answer' contains a correct answer to the 'security_question'. " } ] } ]

Job Applications & Recruitment

Discourage bots and low-effort applications:

In 1–2 sentences, explain why you’re a good fit for this job.

What experience do you have with XYZ?

Describe a challenge you faced in XYZ and how you solved it.

Event Registrations

Improve attendee quality and reduce no-shows:

Why do you want to attend this event?

What topic are you most interested in?

How did you hear about this event?

Scholarship / Grant Applications

Encourage thoughtful responses from applicants:

In your own words, describe how this funding will help you.

What impact do you hope to make in XYZ?

High-Value Form Submissions

Protect forms such as sales demos and pricing requests:

What problem are you trying to solve with our product?

What’s your timeline for purchasing?

Usage with Redirects

AI Security Rules can be used in conjunction with Links and Redirects to protect the destination URL.

To enable AI Security Rules for redirects:

Add a field to the redirect page that includes the security question (e.g., security_answer field). Set the AI prompt as described above to evaluate the user’s answer.

Once configured, users must provide a valid answer to the security question before being redirected to the destination.

Testing

Use the Classifier API endpoint to test your configuration. Submit sample fields and verify how the AI rule responds.

Prompt Injection

Prompt injection is a security risk where users manipulate the AI’s prompt or input to influence or override its behavior. While it is not technically feasible to prevent prompt injection entirely, Sentinel implements several mechanisms to minimize the risk:

User input is passed as structured, JSON-encoded data, allowing for a clear separation between instructions and user data.

The AI output is strictly validated to match a true or false value, preventing unexpected or malformed responses.

To reduce the risk of prompt injection:

Avoid phrasing prompts as open-ended questions.

Use strict, rule-based instructions, such as: Allow only if the field 'security_answer' contains a correct answer to the 'security_question'.

Tips