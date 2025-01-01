 Saltearse al contenido
Phishing Detection

Phishing Detection provides automated protection against malicious URLs by leveraging open-source threat intelligence.

It uses data from PhishTank (operated by Cisco Talos Intelligence Group) to identify and block known phishing attempts.

This feature helps secure your applications by:

  • Detecting phishing URLs in real-time.
  • Protecting form submissions and user-generated input.
  • Enhancing inbound email with the Email Spam Filter.

Feature Highlights

  • Continuously updated database of verified phishing URLs (≈50,000 entries).
  • Sub-millisecond lookup times for minimal performance impact.

Implementation Guide

Phishing Detection is integrated into the Classifier and Email Spam Filter to assist in identifying potential spam.

When a verified phishing URL is detected, the rule URL_PHISHING is triggered and the input is marked as spam.

To use phishing detection directly in your applications or services, call the POST /v1/phishing endpoint with the URL you want to check:

Terminal window
curl -X POST http://localhost:8080/v1/phishing \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -H "Authorization: Bearer {API_KEY}" \
  -d '{
    "url": "https://example.com"
  }'

Configuration

Phishing detection is enabled by default with the following configuration:

Default values for ENV variables:

  • PHISHING_LIST_URL: https://data.phishtank.com/data/online-valid.csv
  • PHISHING_LIST_SCHEDULE: 0 */12 * * * (updates every 12 hours)

If you are a registered member of PhishTank.org, you can configure an authenticated URL with your app key as described in their documentation.

To disable loading of the phishing database, set the PHISHING_LIST_URL environment variable to an empty string.