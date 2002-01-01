Oracle

ALTCHA Sentinel supports Oracle 21c and later.

Automatic database migrations, snapshots, and point-in-time recovery (PITR) are fully supported.

Note Enterprise Feature: Oracle integration is exclusively available with the Enterprise license plan.

Enabling Oracle

To enable Oracle, configure the ORACLE_URL environment variable:

ORACLE_URL=oracle://username:password@127.0.0.1:1521/ORCL

Database migrations are applied automatically when the application starts.

Oracle with TLS/SSL

To connect to Oracle over TLS/SSL, configure the ORACLE_TLS_* environment variables.

For basic TLS/SSL encryption without providing a custom certificate authority (CA) certificate, set:

ORACLE_TLS_REJECT_UNAUTHORIZED=0

This enables TLS/SSL while disabling certificate verification.

AWS RDS

When connecting to AWS RDS, no additional TLS configuration is required. The AWS CA bundle is included by default.

For more information, see the environment variables documentation.