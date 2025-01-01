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MariaDB
ALTCHA Sentinel supports MariaDB 10.6 and later.
Automatic database migrations, snapshots, and point-in-time recovery (PITR) are fully supported.
Enabling MariaDB
To enable MariaDB, configure the
MARIADB_URL environment variable:
Database migrations are applied automatically when the application starts.
MariaDB with TLS/SSL
To connect to MariaDB over TLS/SSL, configure the
MARIADB_TLS_* environment variables.
For basic TLS/SSL encryption without providing a custom certificate authority (CA) certificate, set:
This enables TLS/SSL while disabling certificate verification.
AWS RDS
When connecting to AWS RDS, no additional TLS configuration is required. The AWS CA bundle is included by default.
Custom TLS/SSL Certificates
To use a custom CA certificate or client certificates, configure the following environment variables:
MARIADB_TLS_CA
MARIADB_TLS_CERT
MARIADB_TLS_KEY
For more information, see the environment variables documentation.