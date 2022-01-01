Databases

ALTCHA Sentinel supports multiple database backends, allowing it to integrate seamlessly with your existing infrastructure and operational requirements.

Key Capabilities

Interchangeable database backends

Automatic database migrations

Database snapshots and point-in-time recovery

Cross-backend migration through snapshots

Support for both single-node and clustered deployments

Supported Databases

Main Database

The main database stores configuration, application data, audit records, and other persistent state.

All supported database backends provide automatic schema migrations, snapshots, and point-in-time recovery (PITR).

KV Store (Redis-Compatible)

The KV store is used for shared state, including rate-limiting data, distributed coordination, and pub/sub functionality.

Backend Version Redis 7+ Valkey 7+ Built-in KV Store —

ALTCHA Sentinel uses only the Redis string data type and requires support for the EXPIRE [NX] command (Redis/Valkey 7+). Most Redis-compatible databases should work without modification.

For configuration details, see the Redis documentation.

Logs and Analytics

The logs database stores request logs and powers dashboard analytics.

Backend Version Plan ClickHouse 22.6+ Enterprise

By default, logs are stored in the main database. ClickHouse is an optional backend recommended for large-scale deployments with high log volumes and analytics workloads.