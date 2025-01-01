 Saltearse al contenido
ALTCHA ALTCHA ALTCHA

Esta página aún no está disponible en tu idioma.

Forms

Sentinel Forms provide a secure and easy way to collect submissions from websites and applications.

While you can integrate the ALTCHA Widget with a custom server integration, Sentinel Forms offer a simpler solution with additional features including file uploads, submission forwarding (proxy), and email notifications.

Create a New Form

  1. Navigate to the Forms section in the app
  2. Click Create Form
  3. Enter a form name (e.g., “Contact Form”)
  4. Keep default values for other options
  5. Click Save to confirm

Using Forms

Sentinel Forms work with your websites and apps through a public endpoint: /v1/submit/:slug.

HTML Form Configuration

Configure your HTML form with:

  • method="post"
  • action pointing to the Sentinel endpoint

Example:

<form method="post" action="https://sentinel.example.com/v1/submit/...">
  ...
</form>

Requirements

  • The ALTCHA Widget must be included within the <form> element
  • Submissions without a valid ALTCHA payload will be rejected

Note: If you modify the widget’s field name, append ?altchaField=custom_name to your submission URL.

Form Settings

Access form settings by clicking the More options button (⋮) next to the form in the table.

Slug

The Slug is a unique, URL-friendly identifier for your form (e.g., contact-form). Slugs must be unique across all accounts.

Status

  • Active: Form accepts submissions
  • Inactive: Form rejects submissions and returns errors

Here’s the edited section with improved clarity and structure:

Uploads

To enable file upload functionality:

  1. Basic Configuration:

    • Toggle to enable file uploads
    • Optionally set a maximum file size limit (e.g., 10MB)

  2. Required Plugin:

File uploads will not function without the plugin installed and properly configured.

Proxy

Forward submissions to another backend service:

  • Configure target URL
  • Preserves original POST method and Content-Type header
  • Forwards submissions without modification

Email Notifications

Receive email alerts for new submissions by configuring:

  1. SMTP connection (form-specific or via ENV variables)
  2. Recipient list (multiple emails separated by commas)

SMTP Connection Format

smtp://USER:PASSWORD@smtp.example.email

Optional SMTP Parameters

ParameterDescription
fromSender’s email address
replyToReply-to email address
secure=trueUse TLS (port 465)
ignoreTLS=trueIgnore server STARTTLS support
requireTLS=trueForce STARTTLS usage
rejectUnauthorized=falseAllow self-signed/invalid TLS certificates

Add parameters as query strings:

smtp://smtp.example.email?secure=true&from=test@example.com