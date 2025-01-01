 Saltearse al contenido
Storage Providers

ALTCHA Sentinel supports remote and local storage providers for handling file uploads in forms and storing database snapshots.

Supported Providers

The following storage providers are currently supported:

AWS S3

To use AWS S3 or any S3-compatible service (e.g., MinIO, Cloudflare R2), set the following environment variables:

  • STORAGE_PROVIDER=s3
  • STORAGE_S3_BUCKET
  • STORAGE_S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID
  • STORAGE_S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY
  • STORAGE_S3_REGION
  • STORAGE_S3_ENDPOINT (optional; use for custom endpoints or S3-compatible services)

Azure Blob Storage

To use Azure Blob Storage, set the following environment variables:

  • STORAGE_PROVIDER=azure
  • STORAGE_AZURE_CONTAINER
  • STORAGE_AZURE_CONNECTION_STRING

Local File System

By default, Sentinel uses the local file system for storage. Files are stored in the data directory.

  • STORAGE_PROVIDER=local (default)
  • STORAGE_LOCAL_DIR (defaults to {DATA_DIR}/storage)

Snapshots

Database snapshots can use a different storage provider than the one used for file uploads. To configure this, use the same environment variables as above, prefixed with SNAPSHOTS_. For example:

  • SNAPSHOTS_STORAGE_PROVIDER
  • SNAPSHOTS_STORAGE_S3_BUCKET
  • SNAPSHOTS_STORAGE_S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID
  • SNAPSHOTS_STORAGE_S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY
  • SNAPSHOTS_STORAGE_AZURE_CONTAINER
  • SNAPSHOTS_STORAGE_LOCAL_DIR

This separation allows you to store snapshots independently of form uploads—ideal for backup and redundancy strategies.