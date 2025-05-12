Esta página aún no está disponible en tu idioma.
Monitoring and Logging
ALTCHA Sentinel provides several monitoring and logging endpoints for integration with external observability tools:
GET /.health– Comprehensive health check
GET /.ready– Readiness probe
GET /.live– Liveness probe
GET /.logs– Real-time log streaming
GET /.metrics– Prometheus metrics
By default, these endpoints are accessible only from the internal (private) network. See Access Control for configuration details.
OpenTelemetry
Sentinel supports the OTLP HTTP exporter for OpenTelemetry collectors, enabling both traces and logs.
To enable OpenTelemetry, set the
OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT environment variable.
Supported environment variables
OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_ENDPOINT: The URL of the OpenTelemetry collector (e.g.,
https://localhost:4318).
OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_HEADERS: Custom headers to include in OTLP requests (e.g., API keys or authentication tokens).
OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_TIMEOUT: The timeout value for all outgoing data in milliseconds.
OTEL_SERVICE_NAME: The logical name of the service that will appear in traces and logs (defaults to
altcha-sentinel).
Example configuration
Health Check Endpoints
Sentinel exposes three health-related endpoints for system monitoring, each serving a different purpose:
Comprehensive Health Check
GET /.health
Performs a full health check including critical subsystems like the database and Redis. Returns HTTP
503 if any component is unhealthy.
Example Response:
Readiness Probe
GET /.ready
Checks whether the server is ready to receive traffic. Returns HTTP
200 if ready, or
503 if not.
Example Response:
Liveness Probe
GET /.live
A basic endpoint that confirms the server is running. Always returns HTTP
200 if alive.
Example Response:
Metrics
Prometheus-Compatible Metrics
GET /.metrics
Exposes runtime metrics in a format compatible with Prometheus.
Available Metrics
The metrics endpoint provides system-level insights to help monitor your Sentinel instances. Key metrics include:
sentinel_api_challenges_total: Total number of challenges generated (counter)
sentinel_api_verifications_failed_total: Total number of failed verifications (counter)
sentinel_api_verifications_success_total: Total number of successful verifications (counter)
sentinel_http_requests_per_minute: Number of HTTP requests per minute (gauge)
sentinel_http_requests_total: Total number of HTTP requests (counter)
sentinel_http_status_4xx_per_minute: Number of HTTP 4xx responses per minute (gauge)
sentinel_http_status_5xx_per_minute: Number of HTTP 5xx responses per minute (gauge)
sentinel_http_status_4xx_total: Total number of HTTP status 4xx responses (counter)
sentinel_http_status_5xx_total: Total number of HTTP status 5xx responses (counter)
sentinel_http_request_duration_seconds: Duration of HTTP requests in seconds (histogram)
sentinel_process_cpu_usage_percent: CPU usage of the process in percent (gauge)
sentinel_process_memory_usage_percent: Memory usage of the process in percent (gauge)
sentinel_process_resident_memory_bytes: Resident memory size in bytes (gauge)
To see all available metrics, view the response of
GET /.metrics.
Logging
The Sentinel server implements the following logging capabilities:
- Standard Output: All logs are written to
stdoutfor capture by standard logging tools
- Live Log Streaming: Provides real-time log access via HTTP
Live Log Streaming
GET /.logs
Streams server logs in real-time. Supports optional JSON formatting.
Query Parameters:
format=json(optional): Outputs logs in JSON format
Examples:
- Default stream:
GET /.logs
- JSON stream:
GET /.logs?format=json
Access Control
To protect sensitive monitoring data, access is restricted using the following environment variables and, by default, is limited to internal (private) networks only:
MONITORING_IP_WHITELIST
Specifies which IP ranges are allowed to access monitoring endpoints. Default includes:
To allow access from any IP address, set
MONITORING_IP_WHITELIST to an empty string (
"").
MONITORING_HTTP_CREDENTIALS
Enables HTTP Basic Authentication using the format:
<username>:<password>