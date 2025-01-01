Esta página aún no está disponible en tu idioma.
License
ALTCHA Sentinel is a commercial product that requires a license for production use. This document explains how to configure your license key either through the application interface or via environment variables.
Purchase a License
To purchase a new ALTCHA Sentinel license, visit eu.altcha.org/license
Pricing
For current pricing information, please visit our Pricing page.
Configuring Your License Key
You can configure your license key in two ways:
Through the App
- Log in to the application
- Navigate to Admin → License
- Enter your License Key
- Click Save
Via Environment Variable
Alternatively, you can set the
LICENSE_KEY environment variable.
License Verification (Call-home)
ALTCHA Sentinel periodically verifies your license by contacting our license server at
eu.altcha.org.
As of version 1.15.0, no telemetry data is sent during this request. Only the following minimal details are transmitted to distinguish individual instances:
- Application version
- Node ID
- Process ID
No sensitive data or application content is ever transmitted outside your environment.
Ensure that your firewall allows outbound connections to
eu.altcha.org.