 Saltearse al contenido
ALTCHA ALTCHA ALTCHA

Esta página aún no está disponible en tu idioma.

Integration Checklist

1. Configuration

2. Security

For detailed security recommendations, see the Security Compliance Framework.

3. Availability & Resilience

4. Testing

  • Functional: Validate API endpoints (Postman/cURL).
  • Compatibility: Test on Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and mobile (iOS/Android).
  • Load/Stress: Simulate traffic spikes (Locust/JMeter).

5. Compliance & Documentation

  • Review compliance standards (GDPR, HIPAA, etc.).
  • Update privacy policy (document data flows/retention).
  • Document integration steps (internal runbook).
  • Define SLAs (uptime, response times) with stakeholders.

6. Post-Integration

  • Monitor latency/error rates.
  • Schedule quarterly security reviews.