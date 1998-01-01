Esta página aún no está disponible en tu idioma.
Libraries and Plugins
On this page, you’ll find official and community libraries and plugins that will help you get started with ALTCHA.
Official Libraries
The official libraries facilitate seamless server integration, providing functions to generate and verify ALTCHA challenges and to authenticate server signatures from the Spam Filter. For detailed documentation and examples, visit the library’s repository.
The TypeScript library is highly versatile, running seamlessly in all modern browsers, Node.js, Bun, Deno, and all WinterCG-compatible runtimes.
Community-Developed Plugins
Firebase
Keycloak
Neos CMS
OutSystems
Shopware
Community-Developed Integrations
C#
https://github.com/ixnas/altcha-dotnet
CodeIgniter4
https://github.com/yassinedoghri/codeigniter-altcha
Clojure
https://github.com/mjholub/altcha-clj
Go
https://github.com/k42-software/go-altcha
Laravel
https://github.com/grantholle/laravel-altcha
Python
https://github.com/wearetechnative/terraform-aws-html-form-action
Ruby on Rails
https://github.com/zonque/altcha-rails
Rust
https://github.com/jmic/altcha-lib-rs
Symfony
https://github.com/Huluti/altcha-bundle