Libraries and Plugins

On this page, you’ll find official and community libraries and plugins that will help you get started with ALTCHA.

Official Libraries

The official libraries facilitate seamless server integration, providing functions to generate and verify ALTCHA challenges and to authenticate server signatures from the Spam Filter. For detailed documentation and examples, visit the library’s repository.

The TypeScript library is highly versatile, running seamlessly in all modern browsers, Node.js, Bun, Deno, and all WinterCG-compatible runtimes.

Community-Developed Plugins

Firebase

Firebase App Check Plugin

Keycloak

Keycloak plugin

Neos CMS

Neos CMS Plugin

OutSystems

outsystems.com

Shopware

Shopware Plugin

Community-Developed Integrations

C#

https://github.com/ixnas/altcha-dotnet

CodeIgniter4

https://github.com/yassinedoghri/codeigniter-altcha

Clojure

https://github.com/mjholub/altcha-clj

Go

https://github.com/k42-software/go-altcha

Laravel

https://github.com/grantholle/laravel-altcha

Python

https://github.com/wearetechnative/terraform-aws-html-form-action

Ruby on Rails

https://github.com/zonque/altcha-rails

Rust

https://github.com/jmic/altcha-lib-rs

Symfony

https://github.com/Huluti/altcha-bundle

https://github.com/olinox14/altcha-demo