Regulatory Compliance
ALTCHA Widget and ALTCHA Sentinel are designed to comply with strict data protection and accessibility standards by default.
Data Protection
- GDPR - General Data Protection Regulation (EU)
- HIPAA - Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (US)
- CCPA - California Consumer Privacy Act (US)
- PIPEDA + CPPA - Consumer Privacy Protection Act (Canada).
- LGPD - Lei Geral de Proteção de Dados (Brazil)
- DPDPA - Digital Personal Data Protection Act (India)
- PIPL - Personal Information Protection Law (China)
Accessibility
- WCAG - Web Content Accessibility Guidelines
- European Accessibility Act (EAA)
Legal and Security
For detailed implementation guidance, please refer to the specific regulation documentation.