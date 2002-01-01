 Skip to content
Azure App Services Deployment

Microsoft Azure provides a streamlined deployment solution that complies with regulations while ensuring local data residency requirements.

For compliance details, visit Azure compliance documentation.

Azure App Services deployment is recommended for customers prioritizing compliance and minimal technical overhead.

Benefits

  • Comprehensive hosting solution for production environments
  • Simplified deployment process with minimal technical requirements
  • Regulatory compliance and data residency support

Requirements

Instance Sizing

Minimum requirements:

  • Basic B2 (3.5GB RAM, 2 vCPU) for testing/small deployments
  • Premium tier recommended for production (minimum 2 vCPUs)

The server utilizes multi-threading, so additional vCPUs will improve performance. Note that RAM beyond 16GB provides no additional benefits.

Replicas

Multi-replica (multi-instance) deployments are available only with Professional and Enterprise licenses. The Trial license supports up to 3 instances for testing purposes. For all other license plans, ensure that only a single replica is running.

Automated Deployment

The simplest deployment method uses our pre-configured template:

  1. Click the Deploy to Azure button below
  2. Follow the Azure portal instructions
Deploy to Azure

In the Azure portal, proceed with the default pre-configured values. Adjust the application version as needed — refer to the releases page for a list of available versions.

For manual deployment, follow the instructions below.

Manual Deployment

Web App Setup

  1. Log in to Azure Portal
  2. Navigate to App Services
  3. Select Create > Web App

Basic Configuration:

  • Publish method: Container
  • OS: Linux
  • Pricing tier: Minimum Basic B2

Skip database setup.

Container Configuration:

  • Image source: Other container registries
  • Access type: Public
  • Registry: https://ghcr.io
  • Image: altcha-org/sentinel:<version> (Check the latest releases for current version tags)
  1. Accept remaining defaults
  2. Review and select Create
  3. Proceed to configure persistent storage

Configuring Persistent Storage

Prerequisite: Create storage resources:

  1. Navigate to Storage accounts > Create
  2. Configure:
    • Primary service: Azure Files
    • Performance: Standard (use Premium only for high-traffic deployments)
    • Redundancy: Localy-redundant storage (LRS)
  3. Create the storage account

Mounting Storage:

  1. In your Sentinel service, go to Settings > Configuration
  2. Select the Path mappings tab
  3. Click New Azure Storage Mount and configure:
    • Name: altcha_sentinel_data
    • Type: Azure Files
    • Protocol: SMB
    • Mount path: /data
  4. Select your storage account and container
  5. Confirm to restart the container with mounted storage

Accessing ALTCHA Sentinel

Your deployment will be available at:
https://[your-app-name].azurewebsites.net/

Default credentials:

  • Username: root
  • Password: root

Key endpoints:

  • Web Interface: https://[your-app-name].azurewebsites.net/
  • API: https://[your-app-name].azurewebsites.net/v1
  • API Docs: https://[your-app-name].azurewebsites.net/v1/docs

For custom domain configuration, refer to Azure’s official documentation.

Upgrading Sentinel

To upgrade your Sentinel deployment to a specific version:

Before Upgrading

  1. Check the latest releases for current version tags
  2. Review the changelog for any breaking changes or migration requirements
  1. Navigate to your App Service in Azure Portal
  2. Select Deployment Center from the left menu
  3. Under Settings, update the image source to:
    • Registry: ghcr.io
    • Image and tag: altcha-org/sentinel:<version> (e.g., altcha-org/sentinel:1.0.0)
  4. Click Save to trigger a redeployment

Manual Upgrade via CLI

  1. Connect to Azure CLI and authenticate:

    Terminal window
    az login

  2. Update to a specific version:

    Terminal window
    az webapp config container set --name <your-app-name> \
    --resource-group <your-resource-group> \
    --docker-custom-image-name ghcr.io/altcha-org/sentinel:<version>

    Replace <version> with the exact tag (e.g., 1.0.0)

  3. Restart the app service:

    Terminal window
    az webapp restart --name <your-app-name> --resource-group <your-resource-group>

Version Verification

  1. Confirm the deployed version:

    Terminal window
    az webapp config container show --name <your-app-name> \
    --resource-group <your-resource-group> \
    --query "docker_image_name"

  2. Verify in the web interface:

    • Access https://[your-app-name].azurewebsites.net/v1/ping
    • Should return the expected version number

Rollback Procedure

To revert to a previous version:

Terminal window
az webapp config container set --name <your-app-name> \
--resource-group <your-resource-group> \
--docker-custom-image-name ghcr.io/altcha-org/sentinel:<previous-version>
  • Always test upgrades in a staging environment first
  • Database migrations are automatically applied during startup when needed
  • Allow 3-5 minutes for the upgrade to complete

