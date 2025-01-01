AWS ECS Deployment
Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS) provides a robust production deployment solution with global availability across AWS regions.
For compliance information, see: AWS Compliance Resources
Benefits
- Ideal for existing AWS customers
- Highly configurable deployment options
- Integrated AWS security and monitoring
Requirements
- Active AWS account
- AWS CLI installed (installation guide)
- A local copy of the deployment template from github.com/altcha-org/altcha-sentinel-deploy-aws
Replicas
Multi-replica (multi-instance) deployments are available only with Professional and Enterprise licenses. The Trial license supports up to 3 instances for testing purposes. For all other license plans, ensure that only a single replica is running.
CloudFormation Deployment
AWS CloudFormation provides the simplest deployment method using our pre-configured template.
Stack Components
The template creates:
- ECS Service (Fargate launch type)
- Persistent EFS storage volume
- Internet-facing Application Load Balancer (ALB)
- Optional custom domain configuration
Deployment Command
Clone the repository or download the template file locally. Then deploy using the AWS CLI:
Configuration Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|Default Value
ImageURI
|Container image location
ghcr.io/altcha-org/sentinel:<version>
ServiceName
|ECS service name
altcha-sentinel
DomainName
|Custom domain (optional)
|-
CertificateArn
|ACM certificate ARN for HTTPS (required if using DomainName)
|-
TaskCPU
|CPU units (1024 = 1 vCPU)
2048 (2 vCPU)
TaskMemory
|Memory in MiB (must match AWS CPU/Memory combinations)
4096 (4GB)
Example with custom parameters:
Accessing ALTCHA Sentinel
Default endpoint:
https://[your-alb-dns].elb.amazonaws.com/
Default credentials:
- Username:
root
- Password:
root
Key endpoints:
- Web Interface:
https://[your-alb-dns].elb.amazonaws.com/
- API:
https://[your-alb-dns].elb.amazonaws.com/v1
- API Documentation:
https://[your-alb-dns].elb.amazonaws.com/v1/docs
If configured with a custom domain, replace the ALB DNS name with your domain.
Upgrading Sentinel
To upgrade Sentinel, deploy a new version of the container image by updating the
ImageURI parameter in your CloudFormation stack:
CloudFormation performs a rolling update with zero downtime.
Notes
- The ALB DNS and service configuration remain unchanged during upgrades.
- If you’re using
latesttags, AWS may not detect changes unless the image digest changes. Using explicit version tags is recommended.
Next Steps
- Follow the Integration Checklist to ensure a secure deployment.