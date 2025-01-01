AWS ECS Deployment

Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS) provides a robust production deployment solution with global availability across AWS regions.

Benefits

Ideal for existing AWS customers

Highly configurable deployment options

Integrated AWS security and monitoring

Requirements

Active AWS account

AWS CLI installed (installation guide)

A local copy of the deployment template from github.com/altcha-org/altcha-sentinel-deploy-aws

Replicas

Multi-replica (multi-instance) deployments are available only with Professional and Enterprise licenses. The Trial license supports up to 3 instances for testing purposes. For all other license plans, ensure that only a single replica is running.

CloudFormation Deployment

AWS CloudFormation provides the simplest deployment method using our pre-configured template.

Stack Components

The template creates:

ECS Service (Fargate launch type)

Persistent EFS storage volume

Internet-facing Application Load Balancer (ALB)

Optional custom domain configuration

Deployment Command

Clone the repository or download the template file locally. Then deploy using the AWS CLI:

Terminal window aws cloudformation deploy \ --template-file altcha-sentinel-aws-ecs.yml \ --stack-name altcha-sentinel-stack \ --capabilities CAPABILITY_IAM

Configuration Parameters

Parameter Description Default Value ImageURI Container image location ghcr.io/altcha-org/sentinel:<version> ServiceName ECS service name altcha-sentinel DomainName Custom domain (optional) - CertificateArn ACM certificate ARN for HTTPS (required if using DomainName) - TaskCPU CPU units (1024 = 1 vCPU) 2048 (2 vCPU) TaskMemory Memory in MiB (must match AWS CPU/Memory combinations) 4096 (4GB)

Example with custom parameters:

Terminal window aws cloudformation deploy \ --template-file altcha-sentinel-aws-ecs.yml \ --stack-name altcha-sentinel-stack \ --capabilities CAPABILITY_IAM \ --parameter-overrides \ DomainName=sentinel.example.com \ CertificateArn=arn:aws:acm:us-east-1:123456789012:certificate/xxxx-xxxx-xxxx \ TaskCPU= 4096 \ TaskMemory= 8192

Accessing ALTCHA Sentinel

Default endpoint:

https://[your-alb-dns].elb.amazonaws.com/

Default credentials:

Username: root

Password: root

Key endpoints:

Web Interface: https://[your-alb-dns].elb.amazonaws.com/

API: https://[your-alb-dns].elb.amazonaws.com/v1

API Documentation: https://[your-alb-dns].elb.amazonaws.com/v1/docs

If configured with a custom domain, replace the ALB DNS name with your domain.

Upgrading Sentinel

To upgrade Sentinel, deploy a new version of the container image by updating the ImageURI parameter in your CloudFormation stack:

Terminal window aws cloudformation deploy \ --template-file altcha-sentinel-aws-ecs.yml \ --stack-name altcha-sentinel-stack \ --capabilities CAPABILITY_IAM \ --parameter-overrides \ ImageURI=ghcr.io/altcha-org/sentinel:1.2.3

CloudFormation performs a rolling update with zero downtime.

Notes

The ALB DNS and service configuration remain unchanged during upgrades.

If you’re using latest tags, AWS may not detect changes unless the image digest changes. Using explicit version tags is recommended.

Next Steps