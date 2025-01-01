Classifier
The Classifier is ALTCHA Sentinel’s core intelligence engine for evaluating and filtering content in real time. It uses advanced natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning to score and classify input data — such as text, email addresses, and IPs — based on its likelihood of being spam, malicious, or legitimate.
Whether you’re screening form submissions, API requests, or user-generated content, the Classifier helps automate trust decisions with speed and accuracy.
The Classifier is the next-generation replacement for the legacy Spam Filter previously offered as a SaaS.
What It Does
The Classifier analyzes a wide range of input signals and returns a numeric score representing the likelihood that the content is legitimate or unwanted. It looks at:
- Textual content
- Metadata (emails, IPs, user agents)
- Behavioral signals and known patterns
- Language and geo-location indicators
You can use the score to flag, block, or accept messages based on your custom threshold.
Key Capabilities
- Multi-layered content analysis NLP-powered scoring of text, links, device info, and more
- Pattern recognition for spam and abuse Detects known scam phrases, spam signals, and suspicious formatting
- Security checks Detects basic HTML or SQL injection attempts
- Language detection for 160+ languages
- IP intelligence Identifies proxies, TOR nodes, geo-location, and blocklist matches
- Email address validation Flags fake or temporary email addresses, distinguishes free vs. business domains
- High performance Real-time classification with ~10ms response for 10KB payloads
Use Cases
- Form & API spam filtering: Automatically score incoming submissions and block unwanted content
- Email quality checks: Identify invalid, suspicious, or disposable email addresses
- IP reputation: Block traffic from TOR, VPNs, or known malicious hosts
- Content security: Prevent injection attacks in comments, fields, or messages
- Localization & Geo-fencing: Detect user location and language to enforce access policies
Get Started
Language Support
The Classifier offers full support for the following 19 languages:
Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish.
For other languages, fallback analysis using English-based heuristics is applied.