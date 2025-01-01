Autopilot

The Autopilot feature provides a fully automated solution for securing your websites and applications. It is designed to evaluate each incoming request to Sentinel and dynamically adapt to emerging threats in real time.

Enabling Autopilot is recommended for most customers, as it delivers strong security with minimal configuration requirements.

Feature Highlights

Automated threat detection and response

Uses Threat Intelligence to automatically block malicious IPs

Dynamic adaptation to evolving traffic patterns and threats

Low configuration overhead

Seamless verification experience for legitimate users

What Does Autopilot Do?

When enabled, Autopilot automatically activates and manages the following features:

Adaptive Proof-of-Work (PoW) Complexity

Adaptive Captcha

Default Rate Limiter

Enabling Autopilot

Autopilot is enabled by default on all new Security Groups. To modify this setting, simply toggle the Autopilot option in the Security Group configuration.

Default Rate Limiter

Autopilot enforces a default rate limit of 50 requests per 10 minutes per EDK. This threshold is sufficient for most use cases and typically does not require adjustment. However, if needed, you can customize the rate limit by configuring advanced rules.

Please note that a user may be blocked before reaching the rate limit if their overall threat score exceeds acceptable thresholds.