MariaDB

ALTCHA Sentinel supports MariaDB 10.6 and later.

Automatic database migrations, snapshots, and point-in-time recovery (PITR) are fully supported.

Enabling MariaDB

To enable MariaDB, configure the MARIADB_URL environment variable:

MARIADB_URL=mariadb://user:password@localhost:3306/altcha_sentinel

Database migrations are applied automatically when the application starts.

MariaDB with TLS/SSL

To connect to MariaDB over TLS/SSL, configure the MARIADB_TLS_* environment variables.

For basic TLS/SSL encryption without providing a custom certificate authority (CA) certificate, set:

MARIADB_TLS_REJECT_UNAUTHORIZED=0

This enables TLS/SSL while disabling certificate verification.

AWS RDS

When connecting to AWS RDS, no additional TLS configuration is required. The AWS CA bundle is included by default.

Custom TLS/SSL Certificates

To use a custom CA certificate or client certificates, configure the following environment variables:

MARIADB_TLS_CA

MARIADB_TLS_CERT

MARIADB_TLS_KEY

For more information, see the environment variables documentation.