API Keys

API Keys authenticate requests to the HTTP API and are required for all API interactions, including widget verification. Each key’s security permissions are determined by its assigned Security Group.

Configuration Settings

Name : Assign a descriptive name (e.g., project or website name) for identification.

Request Logs : Control request logging behavior: Verification only: Logs only /v1/challenge and /v1/verify endpoints All requests: Logs every API call Off: Disables all logging (also disables analytics as they depend on log data)

Secret : Cryptographic verification value (configurable after key creation)

: Cryptographic verification value (configurable after key creation) Security Group: Determines the key’s permissions and access rules

API Key Usage

Always include your API key when making HTTP API requests. The authorization method depends on the security group’s Access Level:

Public Access Level

Send via either method (never expose the secret):

URL parameter: ?apiKey=key_...

HTTP header: Authorization: Bearer key_...

Restricted Access Level

Full Access Level (Administrative)

Requires Basic authentication with secret:

HTTP header: Authorization: Basic ${base64(apiKeyId + ':' + apiKeySecret)}

Key components: