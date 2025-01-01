Storage Providers

ALTCHA Sentinel supports remote and local storage providers for handling file uploads in forms and storing database snapshots.

Supported Providers

The following storage providers are currently supported:

AWS S3

To use AWS S3 or any S3-compatible service (e.g., MinIO, Cloudflare R2), set the following environment variables:

STORAGE_PROVIDER=s3

STORAGE_S3_BUCKET

STORAGE_S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID

STORAGE_S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY

STORAGE_S3_REGION

STORAGE_S3_ENDPOINT (optional; use for custom endpoints or S3-compatible services)

Azure Blob Storage

To use Azure Blob Storage, set the following environment variables:

STORAGE_PROVIDER=azure

STORAGE_AZURE_CONTAINER

STORAGE_AZURE_CONNECTION_STRING

Local File System

By default, Sentinel uses the local file system for storage. Files are stored in the data directory.

STORAGE_PROVIDER=local (default)

(default) STORAGE_LOCAL_DIR (defaults to {DATA_DIR}/storage )

Snapshots

Database snapshots can use a different storage provider than the one used for file uploads. To configure this, use the same environment variables as above, prefixed with SNAPSHOTS_ . For example:

SNAPSHOTS_STORAGE_PROVIDER

SNAPSHOTS_STORAGE_S3_BUCKET

SNAPSHOTS_STORAGE_S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID

SNAPSHOTS_STORAGE_S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY

SNAPSHOTS_STORAGE_AZURE_CONTAINER

SNAPSHOTS_STORAGE_LOCAL_DIR

This separation allows you to store snapshots independently of form uploads—ideal for backup and redundancy strategies.