Storage Providers
ALTCHA Sentinel supports remote and local storage providers for handling file uploads in forms and storing database snapshots.
Supported Providers
The following storage providers are currently supported:
AWS S3
To use AWS S3 or any S3-compatible service (e.g., MinIO, Cloudflare R2), set the following environment variables:
STORAGE_PROVIDER=s3
STORAGE_S3_BUCKET
STORAGE_S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID
STORAGE_S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY
STORAGE_S3_REGION
STORAGE_S3_ENDPOINT(optional; use for custom endpoints or S3-compatible services)
Azure Blob Storage
To use Azure Blob Storage, set the following environment variables:
STORAGE_PROVIDER=azure
STORAGE_AZURE_CONTAINER
STORAGE_AZURE_CONNECTION_STRING
Local File System
By default, Sentinel uses the local file system for storage. Files are stored in the
data directory.
STORAGE_PROVIDER=local(default)
STORAGE_LOCAL_DIR(defaults to
{DATA_DIR}/storage)
Snapshots
Database snapshots can use a different storage provider than the one used for file uploads. To configure this, use the same environment variables as above, prefixed with
SNAPSHOTS_. For example:
SNAPSHOTS_STORAGE_PROVIDER
SNAPSHOTS_STORAGE_S3_BUCKET
SNAPSHOTS_STORAGE_S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID
SNAPSHOTS_STORAGE_S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY
SNAPSHOTS_STORAGE_AZURE_CONTAINER
SNAPSHOTS_STORAGE_LOCAL_DIR
This separation allows you to store snapshots independently of form uploads—ideal for backup and redundancy strategies.