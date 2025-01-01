Integration Checklist
1. Configuration
- Manually set the required environment variables instead of relying on auto-generated secrets.
- Configure Security Groups for public and API-only access.
- Enable Autopilot for automatic traffic management or manually set rate limits.
- Generate new API keys (rotate legacy keys if needed).
- Enable IP resolver for geolocation/IP-based analytics.
- Set up Storage Providers for secure handling of file uploads and database snapshots.
- If your users are located in any of the countries on the high-risk list — including the USA, China, Russia, Israel, and India — make sure to review the high-risk country settings to adjust the configuration accordingly.
2. Security
- Enforce TLS 1.2+ encryption.
- Change default credentials (e.g.,
rootpassword) and enable MFA.
- Review user roles and permissions — ensure proper access controls and enforce MFA for all users.
- Restrict access to the application and administrative endpoints to whitelisted IP addresses or network masks.
For detailed security recommendations, see the Security Compliance Framework.
3. Availability & Resilience
- Schedule database snapshots (test restore process).
- Configure automated volume backups.
- Set monitoring alerts for downtime/abnormal activity (integrate with external tools).
4. Testing
- Functional: Validate API endpoints (Postman/cURL).
- Compatibility: Test on Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and mobile (iOS/Android).
- Load/Stress: Simulate traffic spikes (Locust/JMeter).
5. Compliance & Documentation
- Review compliance standards (GDPR, HIPAA, etc.).
- Update privacy policy (document data flows/retention).
- Document integration steps (internal runbook).
- Define SLAs (uptime, response times) with stakeholders.
6. Post-Integration
- Monitor latency/error rates.
- Schedule quarterly security reviews.