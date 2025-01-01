 Skip to content
Integration Checklist

1. Configuration

2. Security

For detailed security recommendations, see the Security Compliance Framework.

3. Availability & Resilience

4. Testing

  • Functional: Validate API endpoints (Postman/cURL).
  • Compatibility: Test on Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and mobile (iOS/Android).
  • Load/Stress: Simulate traffic spikes (Locust/JMeter).

5. Compliance & Documentation

  • Review compliance standards (GDPR, HIPAA, etc.).
  • Update privacy policy (document data flows/retention).
  • Document integration steps (internal runbook).
  • Define SLAs (uptime, response times) with stakeholders.

6. Post-Integration

  • Monitor latency/error rates.
  • Schedule quarterly security reviews.