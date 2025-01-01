 Skip to content
ALTCHA ALTCHA ALTCHA

Data Sources

Sentinel utilizes publicly available data sources to maintain up-to-date threat intelligence while remaining self-hosting friendly.

Firehol IP Lists

Sentinel’s Threat Intelligence integrates with FireHOL blocklists to identify malicious IPs. For more information and configuration options, visit related documentation.

Disposable Email Domains

Sentinel detects temporary email addresses using domains from:

disposable-email-domains

Custom Configuration

Override the default source:

EMAIL_LIST_DISPOSABLE=https://raw.githubusercontent.com/disposable-email-domains/disposable-email-domains/master/domains.txt

Automatic Updates

Data files are updated automatically based on the configured CRON-style schedule. To adjust the update frequency, set the following environment variables:

  • EMAIL_LIST_DISPOSABLE_SCHEDULE (default: 0 0 * * * - every day at midnight)

Each variable controls the update schedule for its corresponding data source.

High-Risk Countries

Country List

Below is a list of high-risk countries identified based on observed levels of cyberattacks and spam activity. This includes countries such as the United States, China, and India. Sentinel will treat access from these locations as high-risk, which may trigger stricter security measures.

To avoid unnecessary restrictions for your users, you can whitelist specific country codes using the HIGH_RISK_COUNTRIES_EXCLUDE environment variable.

ISO CodeCountry Name
irIran
kpNorth Korea
cuCuba
sySyria
byBelarus
cdDemocratic Republic of the Congo
ruRussia
lyLibya
cfCentral African Republic
iqIraq
mmMyanmar (Burma)
lbLebanon
soSomalia
veVenezuela
zwZimbabwe
cnChina
sdSudan
usUnited States
ilIsrael
vnVietnam
inIndia
pkPakistan
brBrazil
ngNigeria
uaUkraine

Supporting These Projects

These data sources are freely available. Consider supporting the maintainers: