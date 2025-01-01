AI Providers
AI providers enable the integration of AI agents into Sentinel for advanced data classification and analysis.
Currently supported features:
If you do not plan to use the feature listed above, you can skip configuring an AI provider.
Supported Providers
Sentinel supports the following AI providers:
- Anthropic
- Azure OpenAI
- Google Generative AI
- Mistral
- Ollama
- OpenAI
Configuration
Configure your AI provider using the following environment variables:
AI_PROVIDER: The name of the provider. Supported values:
anthropic,
azure,
mistral,
ollama,
openai
AI_PROVIDER_MODEL: The name of the model (e.g.,
gpt-4-turbo)
AI_PROVIDER_OPTIONS: A JSON-encoded string of additional options, including your API key and optional settings like
baseURL.
AI_PROVIDER_REQUEST_OPTIONS: A JSON-encoded string of additional parameters to be sent in the API request (such as
max_tokens,
temperatureetc.).
Example Configuration
To specify a custom base URL:
Provider-Specific Options
Common Options
apiKey: API key for accessing the provider’s service.
baseURL: (Optional) Custom API endpoint.
Azure OpenAI
resourceName: The Azure resource name. Used to construct the base URL in the format:
https://{resourceName}.openai.azure.com
OpenAI
organization: (Optional) OpenAI organization ID.
project: (Optional) OpenAI project ID.
compatibility: Set to
compatibleif using a third-party provider that implements the OpenAI API.
Adjusting Request Parameters
To adjust request parameters such as
max_tokens or
temperature, configure the
AI_PROVIDER_REQUEST_OPTIONS environment variable. Any parameters set in the request options will be added to (or override) parameters in the API request body.
Example: