ALTCHA

Migrating from Cloudflare Turnstile

This guide shows how to migrate from Cloudflare Turnstile to ALTCHA Sentinel, a self-hosted, privacy-friendly CAPTCHA alternative that doesn’t rely on external services or user tracking.

Key Differences

FeatureTurnstileALTCHA
Challenge TypeFrictionlessFrictionless or code challenge
ImplementationRequires Cloudflare serviceSelf-hosted
AccessibilityGenerally accessibleWCAG compliant, screen-reader friendly
PrivacyCloudflare logs and tracks dataNo tracking, privacy-focused
ComplianceVaries by usage and regionGDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, CPPA, LGPD, DPDPA, PIPL compliant
VerificationServer-to-Turnstile API callFast, local cryptographic verification
Limit< 1,000,000 / monthUnlimited

Implementation Comparison

Cloudflare Turnstile (Previous Implementation)

Frontend:

<script
  src="https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/api.js"
  async
  defer
></script>
<div class="cf-turnstile" data-sitekey="YOUR_SITE_KEY"></div>

Backend (Node.js example):

const token = req.body["cf-turnstile-response"];
const secret = "YOUR_SECRET_KEY";


const resp = await fetch(
  "https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/siteverify",
  {
    method: "POST",
    headers: { "Content-Type": "application/x-www-form-urlencoded" },
    body: new URLSearchParams({
      secret,
      response: token,
      remoteip: req.ip,
    }),
  }
);


const verification = await resp.json();


if (!verification.success) {
  throw new Error("Turnstile verification failed");
}

ALTCHA Sentinel (New Implementation)

Frontend:

Import the ALTCHA widget:

import "altcha";

Then include the widget in your form:

<altcha-widget
  challengeurl="https://sentinel.example.com/v1/challenge?apiKey={YOUR_API_KEY}"
></altcha-widget>

Backend (Node.js example):

For supported environments, see Libraries and Plugins. Currently supported environments include TypeScript, Go, Python, Java, Elixir, PHP, and Ruby.

If the library is not available in your environment, you can use the POST /v1/verify/signature endpoint to verify the payload.

verify.js
import { verifyServerSignature } from "altcha-lib";


// The Base64-encoded payload received from the Widget upon submission
const payload = req.body["altcha"];


// Use the secret from your Sentinel App for the API key used in the challenge
const apiKeySecret = "sec_...";


// Verify the payload
const { verified } = await verifyServerSignature(payload, apiKeySecret);


if (!verified) {
  throw new Error("ALTCHA verification failed");
}

For more details, refer to the Server Integration guide.

Migration Steps

  1. Remove Turnstile dependencies

    • Delete the Turnstile script and widget code
    • Remove related backend verification logic

  2. Install ALTCHA

  3. Add server-side verification

Benefits of Migration

  • Complete control with a self-hosted solution
  • Fully transparent and auditable code
  • No third-party data sharing or tracking
  • Minimal latency and performance-friendly

Troubleshooting

See the Troubleshooting guide for help with common issues.

Further Reading