Get Started with ALTCHA
ALTCHA (“Alternative CAPTCHA”) provides a modern, ethical alternative to reCAPTCHA and other outdated CAPTCHA systems.
Unlike traditional CAPTCHAs, ALTCHA:
- Uses no cookies or intrusive tracking
- No intrusive puzzles
- Leverages cryptographic proof-of-work for frictionless verification
- Offers enhanced protection when combined with ALTCHA Sentinel
Learn more: 10 Reasons ALTCHA Is Better.
Components
A complete implementation includes three parts:
- ALTCHA Widget - JavaScript component that handles proof-of-work verification and user interaction with customizable UI options and lightweight implementation.
- ALTCHA Sentinel - Self-hosted all-in-one spam protection platform that combines proof-of-work with machine learning and pattern recognition to block abuse while maintaining full privacy compliance. Recommended for production environments requiring robust protection.
- Integration libraries - Server-side tools for payload validation and verification, supporting multiple programming languages.
Recommended Setup with Sentinel
For full protection and compliance:
- Install ALTCHA Sentinel on your infrastructure
- Embed the JavaScript Widget in your website
- Validate submissions with the server libraries
Open Source Option
For basic proof-of-work protection without Sentinel:
- Set up server endpoints using the libraries
- Add the JavaScript Widget to your site
- Verify submissions with the server libraries
Tips
- Refer to the Customization Guide to adjust the widget to your needs.
- Use the
autoattribute to enable automatic verification on form submission.
- Enable the Floating UI for a near-invisible CAPTCHA experience.
Migration Guides
Enterprises
If you’re looking for enterprise-specific documentation, visit the For Enterprises page.
Support
Need help?
- Review our troubleshooting guide
- Check GitHub Issues
- Email us for assistance