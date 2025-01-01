Dieser Inhalt ist noch nicht in deiner Sprache verfügbar.
Widget Customization
Appearance
The widget’s appearance can be seamlessly adjusted by modifying CSS variables, allowing for easy customization of various visual elements:
Adjust these variables to match your website’s design scheme, ensuring a seamless integration of the widget with your UI/UX aesthetics.
Localization
Version 2.0+ of the widget includes built-in support for 50+ languages. For implementation details, see our internationalization guide.
To override the default translations, use the
strings property with a JSON-encoded string containing your custom messages:
Programmatic Configuration
To configure the widget programmatically, use the
configure() method:
All configuration properties are supported. To set the challenge object, use the
challenge configuration property. Refer to the README file for configuration properties and types.
Ensure that the
configure() method is called after the ALTCHA script loads, such as within
window.addEventListener('load', ...).
Examples
Dark theme
CSS variables
Custom labels
The
strings attribute accepts a JSON-encoded string. In HTML, you also must encode the HTML entities (for example with html-entities). For simpler customization, consider using programmatic configuration instead.