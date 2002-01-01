Dieser Inhalt ist noch nicht in deiner Sprache verfügbar.
Secure Form Submissions
When securing forms using ALTCHA, you have two main options:
- Standard ALTCHA Integration: Use the ALTCHA widget with a custom form handler on your server.
- Sentinel Built-in Form Handler: Let ALTCHA Sentinel handle the form submissions directly — ideal for static websites or apps.
This guide focuses on the latter: using Sentinel’s built-in form handling to securely collect and manage form data without needing your own backend.
Features
- Adaptive CAPTCHA: Intelligent protection that blocks bots while offering a seamless experience for real users.
- Rate Limiting: Prevents abuse by limiting submission attempts per device or IP address.
- File Upload Support: Allows file uploads to Sentinel servers, Amazon S3, or Azure Storage.
- Email Notifications: Get notified via email whenever a new form submission is received.
- Proxy & Webhooks: Forward submissions to your backend or notify third-party services in real-time.
- Spam Folder: All submissions are reviewed; those flagged as spam are moved to the spam folder for manual review.
Integration Steps
Follow these steps to secure your form using Sentinel’s built-in handler:
- Create a New Form in ALTCHA Sentinel.
- Integrate the ALTCHA Widget into your form.
- Set the Form
actionAttribute to Sentinel’s submission URL.
Step 1: Create a New Form
- Log in to the ALTCHA Sentinel App.
- Navigate to the Forms section.
- Click Create Form.
- Give the form a name (e.g., “Contact Form”). You can leave other settings at their defaults.
Step 2: Configure the Form Submission URL
After creating the form, Sentinel will assign it a unique submission endpoint such as
/v1/submit/....
To use this endpoint:
- Copy the full submission URL.
- Update your HTML form’s
actionattribute to point to this URL: