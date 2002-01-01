Secure Form Submissions

When securing forms using ALTCHA, you have two main options:

Standard ALTCHA Integration: Use the ALTCHA widget with a custom form handler on your server. Sentinel Built-in Form Handler: Let ALTCHA Sentinel handle the form submissions directly — ideal for static websites or apps.

This guide focuses on the latter: using Sentinel’s built-in form handling to securely collect and manage form data without needing your own backend.

Features

Adaptive CAPTCHA : Intelligent protection that blocks bots while offering a seamless experience for real users.

: Intelligent protection that blocks bots while offering a seamless experience for real users. Rate Limiting : Prevents abuse by limiting submission attempts per device or IP address.

: Prevents abuse by limiting submission attempts per device or IP address. File Upload Support : Allows file uploads to Sentinel servers, Amazon S3, or Azure Storage.

: Allows file uploads to Sentinel servers, Amazon S3, or Azure Storage. Email Notifications : Get notified via email whenever a new form submission is received.

: Get notified via email whenever a new form submission is received. Proxy & Webhooks : Forward submissions to your backend or notify third-party services in real-time.

: Forward submissions to your backend or notify third-party services in real-time. Spam Folder: All submissions are reviewed; those flagged as spam are moved to the spam folder for manual review.

Integration Steps

Follow these steps to secure your form using Sentinel’s built-in handler:

Step 1: Create a New Form

Log in to the ALTCHA Sentinel App. Navigate to the Forms section. Click Create Form. Give the form a name (e.g., “Contact Form”). You can leave other settings at their defaults.

Step 2: Configure the Form Submission URL

After creating the form, Sentinel will assign it a unique submission endpoint such as /v1/submit/... .

To use this endpoint:

Copy the full submission URL. Update your HTML form’s action attribute to point to this URL:

< form method = " post " action = " https://sentinel.example.com/v1/submit/... " > ... </ form >