Azure App Services Deployment

Microsoft Azure provides a streamlined deployment solution that complies with regulations while ensuring local data residency requirements.

For compliance details, visit Azure compliance documentation.

Azure App Services deployment is recommended for customers prioritizing compliance and minimal technical overhead.

Benefits

Comprehensive hosting solution for production environments

Simplified deployment process with minimal technical requirements

Regulatory compliance and data residency support

Requirements

Active Microsoft Azure account

Instance Sizing

Minimum requirements:

Basic B2 (3.5GB RAM, 2 vCPU) for testing/small deployments

for testing/small deployments Premium tier recommended for production (minimum 2 vCPUs)

The server utilizes multi-threading, so additional vCPUs will improve performance. Note that RAM beyond 16GB provides no additional benefits.

Replicas

Multi-replica (multi-instance) deployments are available only with Professional and Enterprise licenses. The Trial license supports up to 3 instances for testing purposes. For all other license plans, ensure that only a single replica is running.

Automated Deployment

The simplest deployment method uses our pre-configured template:

Click the Deploy to Azure button below Follow the Azure portal instructions

In the Azure portal, proceed with the default pre-configured values. Adjust the application version as needed — refer to the releases page for a list of available versions.

For manual deployment, follow the instructions below.

Note Once the deployment is complete, it may take a few minutes for the service to provision and start up.

Manual Deployment

Web App Setup

Log in to Azure Portal Navigate to App Services Select Create > Web App

Basic Configuration:

Publish method: Container

OS: Linux

Pricing tier: Minimum Basic B2

Skip database setup.

Container Configuration:

Image source: Other container registries

Access type: Public

Registry: https://ghcr.io

Image: altcha-org/sentinel:<version> (Check the latest releases for current version tags)

Accept remaining defaults Review and select Create Proceed to configure persistent storage

Configuring Persistent Storage

Prerequisite: Create storage resources:

Navigate to Storage accounts > Create Configure: Primary service: Azure Files

Performance: Standard (use Premium only for high-traffic deployments)

(use only for high-traffic deployments) Redundancy: Localy-redundant storage (LRS) Create the storage account

Mounting Storage:

In your Sentinel service, go to Settings > Configuration Select the Path mappings tab Click New Azure Storage Mount and configure: Name: altcha_sentinel_data

Type: Azure Files

Protocol: SMB

Mount path: /data Select your storage account and container Confirm to restart the container with mounted storage

Accessing ALTCHA Sentinel

Your deployment will be available at:

https://[your-app-name].azurewebsites.net/

Default credentials:

Username: root

Password: root

Key endpoints:

Web Interface: https://[your-app-name].azurewebsites.net/

API: https://[your-app-name].azurewebsites.net/v1

API Docs: https://[your-app-name].azurewebsites.net/v1/docs

For custom domain configuration, refer to Azure’s official documentation.

Upgrading Sentinel

To upgrade your Sentinel deployment to a specific version:

Before Upgrading

Check the latest releases for current version tags Review the changelog for any breaking changes or migration requirements

Automated Upgrade (Recommended)

Navigate to your App Service in Azure Portal Select Deployment Center from the left menu Under Settings, update the image source to: Registry: ghcr.io

Image and tag: altcha-org/sentinel:<version> (e.g., altcha-org/sentinel:1.0.0 ) Click Save to trigger a redeployment

Manual Upgrade via CLI

Connect to Azure CLI and authenticate: Terminal window az login Update to a specific version: Terminal window az webapp config container set --name <your-app-name> \ --resource-group <your-resource-group> \ --docker-custom-image-name ghcr.io/altcha-org/sentinel:<version> Replace <version> with the exact tag (e.g., 1.0.0 ) Restart the app service: Terminal window az webapp restart --name <your-app-name> --resource-group <your-resource-group>

Version Verification

Confirm the deployed version: Terminal window az webapp config container show --name <your-app-name> \ --resource-group <your-resource-group> \ --query " docker_image_name " Verify in the web interface: Access https://[your-app-name].azurewebsites.net/v1/ping

Should return the expected version number

Rollback Procedure

To revert to a previous version:

Terminal window az webapp config container set --name <your-app-name> \ --resource-group <your-resource-group> \ --docker-custom-image-name ghcr.io/altcha-org/sentinel:<previous-version>

Always test upgrades in a staging environment first

Database migrations are automatically applied during startup when needed

Allow 3-5 minutes for the upgrade to complete

Next Steps