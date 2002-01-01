Dieser Inhalt ist noch nicht in deiner Sprache verfügbar.
Azure App Services Deployment
Microsoft Azure provides a streamlined deployment solution that complies with regulations while ensuring local data residency requirements.
For compliance details, visit Azure compliance documentation.
Azure App Services deployment is recommended for customers prioritizing compliance and minimal technical overhead.
Benefits
- Comprehensive hosting solution for production environments
- Simplified deployment process with minimal technical requirements
- Regulatory compliance and data residency support
Requirements
- Active Microsoft Azure account
Instance Sizing
Minimum requirements:
- Basic B2 (3.5GB RAM, 2 vCPU) for testing/small deployments
- Premium tier recommended for production (minimum 2 vCPUs)
The server utilizes multi-threading, so additional vCPUs will improve performance. Note that RAM beyond 16GB provides no additional benefits.
Replicas
Multi-replica (multi-instance) deployments are available only with Professional and Enterprise licenses. The Trial license supports up to 3 instances for testing purposes. For all other license plans, ensure that only a single replica is running.
Automated Deployment
The simplest deployment method uses our pre-configured template:
- Click the Deploy to Azure button below
- Follow the Azure portal instructions
In the Azure portal, proceed with the default pre-configured values. Adjust the application version as needed — refer to the releases page for a list of available versions.
For manual deployment, follow the instructions below.
Manual Deployment
Web App Setup
- Log in to Azure Portal
- Navigate to App Services
- Select Create > Web App
Basic Configuration:
- Publish method:
Container
- OS:
Linux
- Pricing tier: Minimum
Basic B2
Skip database setup.
Container Configuration:
- Image source:
Other container registries
- Access type:
Public
- Registry:
https://ghcr.io
- Image:
altcha-org/sentinel:<version>(Check the latest releases for current version tags)
- Accept remaining defaults
- Review and select Create
- Proceed to configure persistent storage
Configuring Persistent Storage
Prerequisite: Create storage resources:
- Navigate to Storage accounts > Create
- Configure:
- Primary service:
Azure Files
- Performance:
Standard(use
Premiumonly for high-traffic deployments)
- Redundancy:
Localy-redundant storage (LRS)
- Primary service:
- Create the storage account
Mounting Storage:
- In your Sentinel service, go to Settings > Configuration
- Select the Path mappings tab
- Click New Azure Storage Mount and configure:
- Name:
altcha_sentinel_data
- Type:
Azure Files
- Protocol:
SMB
- Mount path:
/data
- Name:
- Select your storage account and container
- Confirm to restart the container with mounted storage
Accessing ALTCHA Sentinel
Your deployment will be available at:
https://[your-app-name].azurewebsites.net/
Default credentials:
- Username:
root
- Password:
root
Key endpoints:
- Web Interface:
https://[your-app-name].azurewebsites.net/
- API:
https://[your-app-name].azurewebsites.net/v1
- API Docs:
https://[your-app-name].azurewebsites.net/v1/docs
For custom domain configuration, refer to Azure’s official documentation.
Upgrading Sentinel
To upgrade your Sentinel deployment to a specific version:
Before Upgrading
- Check the latest releases for current version tags
- Review the changelog for any breaking changes or migration requirements
Automated Upgrade (Recommended)
- Navigate to your App Service in Azure Portal
- Select Deployment Center from the left menu
- Under Settings, update the image source to:
- Registry:
ghcr.io
- Image and tag:
altcha-org/sentinel:<version>(e.g.,
altcha-org/sentinel:1.0.0)
- Registry:
- Click Save to trigger a redeployment
Manual Upgrade via CLI
-
Connect to Azure CLI and authenticate:
-
Update to a specific version:
Replace
<version>with the exact tag (e.g.,
1.0.0)
-
Restart the app service:
Version Verification
-
Confirm the deployed version:
-
Verify in the web interface:
- Access
https://[your-app-name].azurewebsites.net/v1/ping
- Should return the expected version number
- Access
Rollback Procedure
To revert to a previous version:
- Always test upgrades in a staging environment first
- Database migrations are automatically applied during startup when needed
- Allow 3-5 minutes for the upgrade to complete
Next Steps
- Follow the Integration Checklist to ensure a secure deployment.