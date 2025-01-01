 Zum Inhalt springen
ALTCHA ALTCHA ALTCHA

Dieser Inhalt ist noch nicht in deiner Sprache verfügbar.

AWS ECS Deployment

Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS) provides a robust production deployment solution with global availability across AWS regions.

For compliance information, see: AWS Compliance Resources

Benefits

  • Ideal for existing AWS customers
  • Highly configurable deployment options
  • Integrated AWS security and monitoring

Requirements

Replicas

Multi-replica (multi-instance) deployments are available only with Professional and Enterprise licenses. The Trial license supports up to 3 instances for testing purposes. For all other license plans, ensure that only a single replica is running.

CloudFormation Deployment

AWS CloudFormation provides the simplest deployment method using our pre-configured template.

Stack Components

The template creates:

  • ECS Service (Fargate launch type)
  • Persistent EFS storage volume
  • Internet-facing Application Load Balancer (ALB)
  • Optional custom domain configuration

Deployment Command

Clone the repository or download the template file locally. Then deploy using the AWS CLI:

Terminal window
aws cloudformation deploy \
  --template-file altcha-sentinel-aws-ecs.yml \
  --stack-name altcha-sentinel-stack \
  --capabilities CAPABILITY_IAM

Configuration Parameters

ParameterDescriptionDefault Value
ImageURIContainer image locationghcr.io/altcha-org/sentinel:<version>
ServiceNameECS service namealtcha-sentinel
DomainNameCustom domain (optional)-
CertificateArnACM certificate ARN for HTTPS (required if using DomainName)-
TaskCPUCPU units (1024 = 1 vCPU)2048 (2 vCPU)
TaskMemoryMemory in MiB (must match AWS CPU/Memory combinations)4096 (4GB)

Example with custom parameters:

Terminal window
aws cloudformation deploy \
  --template-file altcha-sentinel-aws-ecs.yml \
  --stack-name altcha-sentinel-stack \
  --capabilities CAPABILITY_IAM \
  --parameter-overrides \
      DomainName=sentinel.example.com \
      CertificateArn=arn:aws:acm:us-east-1:123456789012:certificate/xxxx-xxxx-xxxx \
      TaskCPU=4096 \
      TaskMemory=8192

Accessing ALTCHA Sentinel

Default endpoint:
https://[your-alb-dns].elb.amazonaws.com/

Default credentials:

  • Username: root
  • Password: root

Key endpoints:

  • Web Interface: https://[your-alb-dns].elb.amazonaws.com/
  • API: https://[your-alb-dns].elb.amazonaws.com/v1
  • API Documentation: https://[your-alb-dns].elb.amazonaws.com/v1/docs

If configured with a custom domain, replace the ALB DNS name with your domain.

Upgrading Sentinel

To upgrade Sentinel, deploy a new version of the container image by updating the ImageURI parameter in your CloudFormation stack:

Terminal window
aws cloudformation deploy \
  --template-file altcha-sentinel-aws-ecs.yml \
  --stack-name altcha-sentinel-stack \
  --capabilities CAPABILITY_IAM \
  --parameter-overrides \
      ImageURI=ghcr.io/altcha-org/sentinel:1.2.3

CloudFormation performs a rolling update with zero downtime.

Notes

  • The ALB DNS and service configuration remain unchanged during upgrades.
  • If you’re using latest tags, AWS may not detect changes unless the image digest changes. Using explicit version tags is recommended.

Next Steps