Rate Limiters
Rate limiters allow you to control the number of requests a device or user can make within a specified time period. This mechanism is essential for preventing excessive or abusive traffic directed at the API endpoints.
Resources
Feature Highlights
- Conditional rate limiting: Apply limits based on specific rules or criteria.
- Customizable behavior: Tailor keys, alerts, and response codes to suit your needs.
Use Cases
- Prevent request flooding on public API endpoints.
- Limit validations per device or IP address.
- Control request volume for external services.
Autopilot
When Autopilot is enabled, a default rate limiter is automatically applied to all incoming requests. This provides a basic level of protection by default, without requiring any additional configuration.
You can override this default rate limiter by defining a
set rule that specifies a new
rateLimit value. This allows you to customize the rate-limiting behavior to better suit your application’s needs.
Global Flood-Preventing Limiter
The server includes a built-in rate limiter designed to protect against request flooding by malicious actors. This limiter is applied early in the request lifecycle—before any database queries or compute-intensive operations are executed—ensuring that abusive traffic is rejected as early as possible.
You can configure the flood protection threshold by setting the
FLOOD_RATE_LIMIT environment variable. This limit applies only to public or unauthenticated endpoints.
Configuration
To define a custom rate limiter, configure a new Security Group Rule. The example below sets a rate limit of
100/1h (100 requests per hour) and applies it globally to all users:
Keys
Rate limiters are associated with a
key, which uniquely identifies each limiter instance. By default, this key corresponds to an Ephemeral Device Key (EDK), ensuring compliance with privacy regulations while allowing per-device tracking without personal data exposure.
However, you can customize the key type using Security Group Rules with the
set action and specifying the
key field.
Supported Key Types
- Ephemeral Device Key (EDK) – Default
- IP Address
- API Key
- No key (global rate limiter)
Definition Format
Rate limiters are defined using the format
{requests}/{duration}. For example,
100/1h allows 100 requests within a one-hour window.
Duration Examples
|Format
|Description
100/1s
|100 requests per second
100/5m
|100 requests per 5 minutes
100/2h
|100 requests per 2 hours
100/1d
|100 requests per day
100/1w
|100 requests per week (7 days)
Advanced Parameters
For greater control, you can specify additional parameters inside parentheses:
-
Alert: Triggers an alert when the limit is exceeded. Optionally provide a custom message:
100/1h(alert)
100/1h(alert=custom_message)
-
-
Key: Override the default key used for rate limiting:
100/1h(key=ip)
- Allowed values:
apiKey,
ip,
edk, or empty string for global scope.
-
-
Code: Define a custom error code returned upon hitting the limit:
100/1h(code=TOO_MANY_REQUESTS)
-
Example with multiple parameters:
Ephemeral Device Keys (EDK)
To ensure ALTCHA Sentinel adheres to strict data-privacy regulations, the system uses Ephemeral Device Keys (EDKs) — short-lived, non-persistent identifiers designed for rate-limiting and security enforcement.
IP Addresses as Keys
When using IP addresses as rate-limiting keys, each IP is first hashed using a cryptographic algorithm (SHA-256) combined with a random salt. This process pseudonymizes the IP address, ensuring it is not stored in its original form.
The resulting hash is stored temporarily (e.g., in an in-memory store like Redis) solely for rate-limiting purposes and is automatically discarded after a short expiration period.