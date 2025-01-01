Classifier

The Classifier is ALTCHA Sentinel’s core intelligence engine for evaluating and filtering content in real time. It uses advanced natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning to score and classify input data — such as text, email addresses, and IPs — based on its likelihood of being spam, malicious, or legitimate.

Whether you’re screening form submissions, API requests, or user-generated content, the Classifier helps automate trust decisions with speed and accuracy.

The Classifier is the next-generation replacement for the legacy Spam Filter previously offered as a SaaS.

What It Does

The Classifier analyzes a wide range of input signals and returns a numeric score representing the likelihood that the content is legitimate or unwanted. It looks at:

Textual content

Metadata (emails, IPs, user agents)

Behavioral signals and known patterns

Language and geo-location indicators

You can use the score to flag, block, or accept messages based on your custom threshold.

Key Capabilities

Multi-layered content analysis NLP-powered scoring of text, links, device info, and more

NLP-powered scoring of text, links, device info, and more Pattern recognition for spam and abuse Detects known scam phrases, spam signals, and suspicious formatting

Detects known scam phrases, spam signals, and suspicious formatting Security checks Detects basic HTML or SQL injection attempts

Detects basic HTML or SQL injection attempts Language detection for 160+ languages

for 160+ languages IP intelligence Identifies proxies, TOR nodes, geo-location, and blocklist matches

Identifies proxies, TOR nodes, geo-location, and blocklist matches Email address validation Flags fake or temporary email addresses, distinguishes free vs. business domains

Flags fake or temporary email addresses, distinguishes free vs. business domains High performance Real-time classification with ~10ms response for 10KB payloads

Use Cases

Form & API spam filtering : Automatically score incoming submissions and block unwanted content

: Automatically score incoming submissions and block unwanted content Email quality checks : Identify invalid, suspicious, or disposable email addresses

: Identify invalid, suspicious, or disposable email addresses IP reputation : Block traffic from TOR, VPNs, or known malicious hosts

: Block traffic from TOR, VPNs, or known malicious hosts Content security : Prevent injection attacks in comments, fields, or messages

: Prevent injection attacks in comments, fields, or messages Localization & Geo-fencing: Detect user location and language to enforce access policies

Get Started

Language Support

The Classifier offers full support for the following 19 languages:

Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish.

For other languages, fallback analysis using English-based heuristics is applied.