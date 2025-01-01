Dieser Inhalt ist noch nicht in deiner Sprache verfügbar.
Security Groups
The behavior of the Sentinel server is managed through Rules assigned to Security Groups.
Security rules are evaluated with every request made using an API key belonging to a Security Group. Rules enable you to
allow or
deny access based on specific conditions, as well as
set internal state such as adjusting PoW complexity or enabling adaptive captcha.
Configuring Security Rules requires advanced knowledge. Beginners are recommended to enable Autopilot, which manages rules automatically. Most customers won’t need to manually configure security groups.
Access Level
Each Security Group has an assigned Access Level that determines how the group and its API keys can be used:
- Public: Allows access only to public-facing endpoints. Use this level with the ALTCHA widget.
- Restricted: Permits access to non-administrative API endpoints. Recommended for external service integrations.
- Full: Grants administrative access to all API endpoints, including data management.
Refer to the endpoint categorization below for details.
Endpoints
Public access level endpoints (accessible directly by end-users via ALTCHA Widget):
/v1/challenge
/v1/inspect
/v1/verify
Restricted access level endpoints (for server-side integrations and external services):
/v1/blobs/*
/v1/classifier
/v1/context/*
/v1/eml
/v1/ip
/v1/language
/v1/phishing
/v1/similarity
/v1/timezone
All other endpoints require Full access level.
Restricting by Request Origin
A common use of Security Group rules is to restrict access based on HTTP headers. Sentinel first checks the
Origin header to determine the request’s origin. If the
Origin header is missing, it attempts to retrieve the origin from the
Referer header.
You can use the
origin condition field in rules to explicitly allow or deny requests from specific origins. See the example below.
Examples
Allow Only Internal Traffic
To restrict access to specific IP addresses or networks, create an
allow rule with an
ip condition. This example permits access only from the
10.0.0.x range:
Apply IP restrictions only to
restricted and
full access groups. Public groups should remain accessible to all internet users.
Block High-Risk Countries
To reject requests from high-risk countries, add a
deny rule with a
country condition:
Block Bots and AI Agents
To reject automated requests from bots, crawlers, and AI agents:
Allow Only Specific Origin
This example uses
"conditionsOperator": "or" (introduced in version 1.12.0), which means that only one of the listed conditions must match instead of all of them. The second origin includes a wildcard
* to match any subdomain.
Deny User-Agent from HTTP Headers
This example demonstrates the use of the
* wildcard - matches any string containing
bot/.
Apply Penalty for TOR Network Usage
This rule increases the penalty score by 5 points for TOR network users. The penalty (0-10) affects adaptive measures like PoW complexity and captcha requirements.
Penalties >2 enforce code-challenge verification.
Adjusting the Maximum Complexity
The default maximum Proof-of-Work (PoW) complexity is 100,000, which works well for most users. Starting from version 1.14.0, you can change this value using the
set property
maxComplexity.
In the example below, the maximum complexity is increased to 500,000. The initial lowest value for the challenge (
maxNumber) and the incremental step will automatically be set to one-tenth of the maximum complexity — 50,000 in this case. This ensures the challenge scales smoothly with the higher maximum.
Wildcards
Starting with version 1.12.0, Sentinel supports wildcards in rule conditions:
*: matches any sequence of characters
?: makes the previous character optional (applies to the single character immediately before the
?).
Examples:
https://*.example.commatches
https://foo.example.comand
https://bar.example.com.
colou?rmatches
colorand
colour(
uis optional).
v?1matches
v1and
1(
vis optional).