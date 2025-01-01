Dieser Inhalt ist noch nicht in deiner Sprache verfügbar.
Storage Providers
ALTCHA Sentinel supports remote and local storage providers for handling file uploads in forms and storing database snapshots.
Supported Providers
The following storage providers are currently supported:
AWS S3
To use AWS S3 or any S3-compatible service (e.g., MinIO, Cloudflare R2), set the following environment variables:
STORAGE_PROVIDER=s3
STORAGE_S3_BUCKET
STORAGE_S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID
STORAGE_S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY
STORAGE_S3_REGION
STORAGE_S3_ENDPOINT(optional; use for custom endpoints or S3-compatible services)
Azure Blob Storage
To use Azure Blob Storage, set the following environment variables:
STORAGE_PROVIDER=azure
STORAGE_AZURE_CONTAINER
STORAGE_AZURE_CONNECTION_STRING
Local File System
By default, Sentinel uses the local file system for storage. Files are stored in the
data directory.
STORAGE_PROVIDER=local(default)
STORAGE_LOCAL_DIR(defaults to
{DATA_DIR}/storage)
Snapshots
Database snapshots can use a different storage provider than the one used for file uploads. To configure this, use the same environment variables as above, prefixed with
SNAPSHOTS_. For example:
SNAPSHOTS_STORAGE_PROVIDER
SNAPSHOTS_STORAGE_S3_BUCKET
SNAPSHOTS_STORAGE_S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID
SNAPSHOTS_STORAGE_S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY
SNAPSHOTS_STORAGE_AZURE_CONTAINER
SNAPSHOTS_STORAGE_LOCAL_DIR
This separation allows you to store snapshots independently of form uploads—ideal for backup and redundancy strategies.