Benchmarks
This page provides performance metrics for the ALTCHA Sentinel HTTP API. While actual performance may vary depending on system resources (CPU, memory, etc.) and deployment configuration, the results below offer a useful baseline for estimating throughput and latency.
The general baseline performance is approximately 2,000 requests per second (RPS) across critical endpoints like
/v1/challenge and
/v1/verify, under typical production settings with rate-limiting and logging enabled. Higher throughput is possible with optimizations and under ideal conditions, as demonstrated in the benchmark results below.
Benchmarking Tips
To accurately benchmark your own deployment:
- Disable rate-limiting: Turn off all rate limits and autopilot settings in your security group.
- Disable request logging: Request logging can significantly impact performance. Disable it in the API Keys configuration, as it may reduce throughput by up to 50%.
- Disable flood protection: Set the environment variable
FLOOD_RATE_LIMITto an empty value to disable the global flood-protection rate limit.
All benchmarks below were run locally (against
localhost) on a MacBook Pro M3 Pro, with multi-threading enabled, against a single instance. Latency values reflect the full HTTP round-trip time. Tests conducted using Bombardier.
Benchmark Results
Challenge Generation
Endpoint:
GET /v1/challenge
This endpoint generates a new ALTCHA challenge. It achieves approximately 5,200 requests per second, with an average latency of 1.90ms.
Challenge Verification
Endpoint:
POST /v1/verify
This endpoint verifies the solution to an ALTCHA challenge. It achieves approximately 6,300 requests per second, with an average latency of 1.58ms.
Text Classification
Endpoint:
POST /v1/classifier
This endpoint classifies 10KB of text using the built-in classifier model. It achieves approximately 930 requests per second, with an average latency of 10.73ms.