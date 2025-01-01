Migrating from hCaptcha

This guide walks you through migrating from hCaptcha to ALTCHA Sentinel, a lightweight and privacy-respecting alternative designed for modern web apps.

Key Differences

Feature hCaptcha ALTCHA Challenge Type Visual puzzles, user interaction Frictionless or code challenge Implementation Third-party hosted Self-hosted Accessibility Can present barriers to users WCAG compliant, screen-reader friendly Privacy Shares data with external providers No tracking, privacy-focused Compliance Requires vendor evaluation GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, CPPA, LGPD, DPDPA, PIPL compliant Verification Server-to-hCaptcha API call Fast, local cryptographic verification Limit < 100,000 / month Unlimited

Implementation Comparison

hCaptcha (Previous Implementation)

Frontend:

< script src = " https://js.hcaptcha.com/1/api.js " async defer ></ script > < div class = " h-captcha " data-sitekey = " YOUR_SITE_KEY " ></ div >

Backend (Node.js example):

const response = req . body [ " h-captcha-response " ]; const secret = " YOUR_SECRET_KEY " ; const resp = await fetch ( " https://hcaptcha.com/siteverify " , { method: " POST " , headers: { " Content-Type " : " application/x-www-form-urlencoded " }, body: new URLSearchParams ( { secret , response , } ) , } ); const verification = await resp . json (); if ( ! verification . success ) { throw new Error ( " hCaptcha verification failed " ); }

ALTCHA Sentinel (New Implementation)

Frontend:

Install the altcha package or include it directly in your app:

import " altcha " ;

Then use the widget in your form:

< altcha-widget challengeurl = " https://sentinel.example.com/v1/challenge?apiKey={YOUR_API_KEY} " ></ altcha-widget >

Backend (Node.js example):

For supported environments, see Libraries and Plugins. Currently supported environments include TypeScript, Go, Python, Java, Elixir, PHP, and Ruby.

If the library is not available in your environment, you can use the POST /v1/verify/signature endpoint to verify the payload.

verify.js import { verifyServerSignature } from " altcha-lib " ; // The Base64-encoded payload received from the Widget upon submission const payload = req . body [ " altcha " ]; // Use the secret from your Sentinel App for the API key used in the challenge const apiKeySecret = " sec_... " ; // Verify the payload const { verified } = await verifyServerSignature ( payload , apiKeySecret ); if ( ! verified ) { throw new Error ( " ALTCHA verification failed " ); }

For more details, refer to the Server Integration guide.

Migration Steps

Remove hCaptcha dependencies Remove the hCaptcha script and widget HTML

Delete any hCaptcha verification logic from your backend Install ALTCHA Deploy your ALTCHA Sentinel instance

Follow the Widget Integration guide

Add the <altcha-widget> to your forms Add server-side verification Use the verification helper to validate challenges on form submission

Benefits of Migration

No need for third-party services

Faster, more accessible user experience

Transparent, auditable, and self-hosted solution

No user tracking, improving privacy posture

Troubleshooting

Having issues with integration? Visit the Troubleshooting guide.

Further Reading