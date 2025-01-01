 Zum Inhalt springen
Get Started with ALTCHA

ALTCHA (“Alternative CAPTCHA”) provides a modern, ethical alternative to reCAPTCHA and other outdated CAPTCHA systems.

Unlike traditional CAPTCHAs, ALTCHA:

  • Uses no cookies or intrusive tracking
  • No intrusive puzzles
  • Leverages cryptographic proof-of-work for frictionless verification
  • Offers enhanced protection when combined with ALTCHA Sentinel

Learn more: 10 Reasons ALTCHA Is Better.

Components

A complete implementation includes three parts:

  1. ALTCHA Widget - JavaScript component that handles proof-of-work verification and user interaction with customizable UI options and lightweight implementation.
  2. ALTCHA Sentinel - Self-hosted all-in-one spam protection platform that combines proof-of-work with machine learning and pattern recognition to block abuse while maintaining full privacy compliance. Recommended for production environments requiring robust protection.
  3. Integration libraries - Server-side tools for payload validation and verification, supporting multiple programming languages.

For full protection and compliance:

  1. Install ALTCHA Sentinel on your infrastructure
  2. Embed the JavaScript Widget in your website
  3. Validate submissions with the server libraries

Open Source Option

For basic proof-of-work protection without Sentinel:

  1. Set up server endpoints using the libraries
  2. Add the JavaScript Widget to your site
  3. Verify submissions with the server libraries

Tips

  • Refer to the Customization Guide to adjust the widget to your needs.
  • Use the auto attribute to enable automatic verification on form submission.
  • Enable the Floating UI for a near-invisible CAPTCHA experience.

Migration Guides

Enterprises

If you’re looking for enterprise-specific documentation, visit the For Enterprises page.

Support

